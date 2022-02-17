In record voting, Beijing Olympians elect two new members to the IOC Athletes’ Commission

2022 Beijing Olympics - IOC news conference - Media Main Center , Beijing, China - February 11, 2022. Mark Adams, Director of Communications at International Olympic Committee, attend a news conference during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics REUTERS/Phil Noble

Three-time Olympian Martin Fourcade of France and Alpine racer Frida Hansdotter of Sweden have been elected to represent the Athletes’ Commission on the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Both newly elected members join the Commission to represent the athlete’s voice within the Olympic Movement. Their terms will run, beginning at the end of Beijing 2022, for a term of eight years through the end of the Olympic Winter Games in 2030.

IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair Emma Terho welcomed the winners on Thursday.

“Congratulations and welcome to the two new members who are joining the IOC Athletes’ Commission at an exciting time, just six months after the election of four members in Tokyo.

“We have an extremely motived Commission full of energy and enthusiasm. I am excited about the collective opportunity we have to represent athletes’ interests and build on the great work done by the Commission over the years”

Biathlon - 2020 Biathlon World Championships - Men 20 km Individual Competition - Antholz-Anterselva, Italy - February 19, 2020 First place France's Martin Fourcade celebrates winning on the podium with his medal REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Frenchman Martin Fourcade is a decorated World and Olympic champion biathlete who has participated in three Olympics, medaling seven times including five golds.

“I am committed to representing the athletes as Chair of the Paris 2024 Games Athletes’ Commission and the International Biathlon Union Athletes’ Commission in order to promote and defend sport as I have always practiced it: clean sport, which gives everyone a chance and takes into account the environmental issues that are so crucial to the future of our winter sports,” said Fourcade.

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals - Women's Slalom - Grandvalira, Soldeu, Andorra - March 16, 2019 - Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A gold medalist in Alpine skiing, Frida Hansdotter is an entrepreneur and co-founder of a business focusing on health and coaching.

“I am grateful for what I learned from my sport – that nothing is impossible, strong commitment, discipline and hard work to achieve my goals. And the most important thing: JOY!” said Hansdotter.

A record 2,307 votes were cast by their fellow Olympians over the course of the Beijing Winter Games, representing a participation rate of 81 percent.