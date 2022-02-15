Simone Biles celebrates Valentine’s Day with engagement to Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens proposes to Simone Biles. Photo credit: Jonathan Owens/Simone Biles

Simone Biles announced her engagement to American Football athlete, Jonathan Owens, on Tuesday. The two had been in a relationship since early 2020, with the pair benefiting from some pandemic-induced downtime during the early stages of their relationship.

Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans in the National Football League (NFL), told Texas Monthly last year, “we ended up hanging out right before the pandemic.”

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

Owens stated his ignorance of Biles’s athletic pursuits when they first met, admitting, “I didn’t know who she was. I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

He added, “it took me a while to come to grips with how hard her sport was.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Beam - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States in action on the balance beam. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

However, Biles soon dazzled Owens with her displays of athletic precision and acrobatic prowess. Owens commented, “It’s so amazing to watch. When I saw her for the first time, I realized that the TV really doesn’t do it justice. When she goes out there and does it, it looks so effortless.”

He reacted to his engagement with her on Valentine’s Day, posting on Instagram, “woke up this morning with a fiancée.”

Biles also posted enthusiastically about the engagement, stating, “THE EASIEST YES.”

She added, “I cannot wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”