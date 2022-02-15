Biathlon competitor heading home after collapsing at finish line

2022 Beijing Olympics - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 13, 2022. Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway is assisted after the race. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Ingrid Landmakr Tandrevold’s Olympics are over after she collapsed soon after crossing the finish line in the women’s biathlon 10km pursuit race.

The Norwegian was in position to win her first Olympic medal but slowed down as she neared the finish. She fell to the snow after finishing in 14th place. Her fellow competitors noticed she appeared to be in trouble, and immediately summoned medical help for her.

Tandrevold, 25, has had heart issues in the past, and although she said she’s feeling better, will head back to Norway immediately and won’t compete in any more events in Beijing.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 13, 2022. Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway receives medical attention after competing. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

“I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race,” Tandrevold said. “Since I’ve had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful and check it out further. I’m not allowed to compete anymore in these Olympics, so I will go home to Norway.”