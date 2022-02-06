Living conditions at the Beijing quarantine hotels under fire as athletes sound off on social media

A locked fence placed surrounding a hotel designed to keep media workers inside the Olympic bubble due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions is seen at a hotel prior to the start of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in Yanqing district in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Athletes are taking to social media to vent their frustrations with the living conditions at the quarantine hotels at the Beijing Games.

Russian Olympic Committee biathlon athlete Valeria Vasnetsova didn’t hold back when describing what she’s had to deal with.

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very sad,” she posted on her Instagram account.

She posted a picture of the meal she’s been given for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the past five days. An unappetizing tray of plain pasta, burnt meat, a couple of potatoes and no fruit or vegetables.

Vasnetsova said in her post she’s able to eat some of the pasta but nothing else, and she has lost enough weight from not eating properly that “my bones are already sticking out.”

The Russian biathlete tested positive twice for COVID-19 and was replaced on the squad by Evgenia Burtasova on January 31.

Although Vasnetsova won’t get to compete in Beijing, several athletes who’ve tested positive are still hoping to. They, like Vasnetsova, are also voicing their concerns about the struggles they face during their quarantine period.

The head of the German Olympic delegation Dirk Schimmelpfennig called the living conditions at the hotel “unreasonable,” and has requested larger rooms, better hygienic conditions and regular food delivery so their athletes, who are cleared to return to the Olympic village, are still in proper condition to compete at the highest level.

Vasnetsova also highlighted the difference in food quality served to athletes versus people working at the Games who are also forced to quarantine.

She posted a picture of the food her team doctor received which was far better than the pasta tray Vasnetsova has been fed the past five days.

“I honestly don’t understand, why is there this attitude to us, the athletes?!,” she posted while noting the fresh fruit, salad and prawns with broccoli food tray the team doctor was given.

Russian biathlon team spokesman Sergei Averyanov did confirm Vasnetsova received an improved meal which included salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yogurt.