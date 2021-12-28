David Quinn and John Vanbiesbrouck to lead Team USA men’s hockey team in Beijing

Dec 31, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers Head Coach David Quinn is seen on the players bench as they played the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Rogers Place. Oilers won the game 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

David Quinn will take the reins to lead USA Hockey at the Beijing Olympics. Originally named as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan, the former New York Rangers coach relishes the opportunity despite less than ideal circumstances.

“To be named head coach under these circumstances, it’s bittersweet in some ways,” Quinn said. “We all were hoping the National Hockey League (NHL) guys were going to go, but to be named the head coach for the 2022 Olympic team is an incredible honor.”

As a result of the NHL’s recent decision to not allow players to participate in Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns, the 25-man roster will be made up players currently playing in Europe, the American Hockey League and collegiate invitees.

“There’s a lot of hurdles, a lot of obstacles, but I think everyone wants to play in the Olympics. We just got to make sure we go through the right channels and go through the right process to make sure we get the right people and put the right team together,” said Quinn.

Joining Quinn in putting together Team USA is the newly appointed general manager John Vanbiesbrouck. The former NHL great has been with USA Hockey since 2018 as the assistant executive director of hockey operations.

Quinn also has had significant international experience as he spent two seasons (2002-04) as a head coach for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. He was also an assistant on Team USA during 3 IIHF Men’s World Championships.

Quinn and Vanbiesbrouck’s familiarity with international hockey should help ease any concerns in putting together a capable roster.

“John and David have been involved in our 2022 Olympic process and are well-positioned to transition into their new roles,” Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, said in a statement. “With the NHL deciding not to participate in the Olympics, we’re fortunate to have the significant experience they bring in helping form and guide our men’s Olympic team.”

The Olympic men’s hockey tournament runs February 9-19 in Beijing. The Americans open play against host China on February 10 before playing Canada on February 12.

