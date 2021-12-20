USOPC sees ‘pathway forward’ for certain sports to rejoin LA28 program

The-Los-Angeles-Memorial-Coliseum,-venue-for-ceremonies-and-track-and-field-in-1984-and-a-Games-venue-for-the-third-time-in-2028-(Los-Angeles-2028)

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) addressed boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon, the three sports currently not on the current program for the LA28 Games, with hopeful optimism during their press conference last Friday.

USOPC Chief Executive Sarah Hirshland, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Program Commission, explained the IOC’s decision earlier this month to drop those sports from the LA28 Games, but at the same time holding the door open for a possible return.

“The IOC has provided a pathway for boxing, for modern pentathlon and for weightlifting, through a series of recommendations and reforms. Each of these sports has a very clear pathway to be included in the LA28 Games.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Heavyweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba celebrates his win against Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Earlier in December, the IOC dropped those three sports from the LA28 program, in large part due to doping concerns, corruption within their governing bodies and leadership issues. IOC President Thomas Bach has long voiced his concerns, especially in regards to boxing and weightlifting for many months, and warned them their spot in LA28 was not guaranteed despite their previous Olympic pedigree.

Skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing, all of which were a part of the Tokyo 2020 Games, were added to LA28 as well. Karate, a Tokyo 2020 debutant, was not included in the Paris 2024 or LA28 program.

The IOC did not fully close the door on boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon returning to the Olympic fold, and the USPOC remains optimistic they will be back.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland (USOPC)

“As we go forward, the partnership between the USOPC and LA28 will be important as we look at he program for LA28,” said Hirshland. “The IOC is committed to a very clear and disciplined process in evaluating any continued or additional changes to that program. We feel very comfortable having a seat at that table, although it is not our decision, we are excited and engaged with LA28 to optimize the program for LA28.”

“It will be a very busy 12 to 18 month period for this topic and we look forward to the process.”

The LA28 program will be put to IOC members for their approval in February. Bach has said the sports still have a chance to be included in future Games, including LA28, provided they can prove to the IOC’s Executive Board they have made the necessary changes in time for the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai, India.



