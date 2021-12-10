Vatican Athletics making great strides within the Olympic movement

Monsignor Sanchez de Toca (second from left), European Olympic Committees president Spyros Capralos (third from right) and members of Vatican Athletics at the Vuokotti 2022 'Flame of Peace' Lighting Ceremony in Rome on Dec. 4, 2021 (Pinelli)

Vatican Athletics members were distinguished guests of the European Olympic Committees at the recent Vuokatti 2022 Winter Youth Olympic Festival ‘Flame of Peace’ lighting ceremony, as the sporting branch of the independent city-state further incorporates the brotherhood of world sports into its ideals.

Guided by president Giampaolo Mattei and Monsignor Melchor Sanchez de Toca, Vatican Athletics continues to foster and strengthen its relationships within the Olympic movement and international sport, while holding onto dreams of someday having its athletes represent Vatican City at an Olympic Games.

Sanchez de Toca notes the significance of the International Olympic Committee’s addition of “together” into the Olympic motto of “Faster, Higher, Stronger”.

“I would say there is a convergence of interests and the addition of ‘together’ to the Olympic motto also reflects Pope Francis’s views on the human fraternity, human brotherhood,” Sanchez de Toca tells Around the Rings at the ‘Flame of Peace’ ceremony in Rome, which occurred just over one kilometer east and across the Tiber River, from Vatican City.

“He is well aware that sport, especially for youth, has an incredible potential to inspire and help develop everyone’s qualities, to integrate, especially when we’re talking about refugees or immigrants,” Sanchez de Toca says about Pope Francis.

Pope Francis receives a basketball as he attends the weekly general audience at Vatican, November 3, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

“This Youth Olympic Festival – there is more than simply competition, and also the Mediterranean Games, the Games of the Small States of Europe and also the Olympic Games.”

“The aim is not necessarily to take part in the sport competitions, but being part of the world of sport and for this we have to create the proper instruments, which is an Olympic Committee,” the Monsignor says, his eyes lighting up with enthusiasm, while near the brightly lit ‘Flame of Peace’.

Vatican Athletics, established in 2019, made tremendous strides towards its goal of becoming a recognized national Olympic Committee by obtaining official recognition as a new member of World Taekwondo on November 23 and the International Cycling Federation (UCI) in late September. Acceptance by World Athletics would be another huge leap for the body to participate in more global sporting events and potentially parade with its flag as a National Olympic Committee (NOC) at a future Olympic Games.

Vatican City now needs to be recognized by three more sport federations, as according to the Olympic Charter. Any country seeking IOC inclusion as an NOC must be an active member of at least five.

Sanchez de Toca admits there are still obstacles standing in the way.

“There are questions like passports, citizenship that need to be discussed in a friendly way,” he informs. “With constructive dialogue we can solve the many questions that will arise.”

“We can talk of dreams and this is being part of international sports events with relevance and value beyond competitions.”

Vuokatti 2022 chairman Mika Kilpelainen receives the 'Flame of Peace' from EOC president Kapralos in Rome (Pinelli)

European Olympic Committees president Spyros Capralos shared his thoughts about Vatican City, through Vatican Athletics, becoming more closely integrated into the Olympic movement.

“We are happy they have been participated in the Games of the Small States of Europe – they’ve already had their first participation and now we are working together to make sure that the Vatican Team will be part of our family,” Capralos tells Around the Rings in Rome.

“Of course, it is very special and we will be very honored and proud to have them in the family,” he said.

Capralos mentions that the Pope is currently visiting his native Greece and will also meet with refugees at a camp on the island of Lesbos.

“I think all these messages that have been passed by the Pope are so important because it is not just for sport, but for society,” Capralos said

Pope Francis reacts as he meets migrants during his visit to the Mavrovouni camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Sanchez de Toca emphasizes that Vatican Athletics also shares mutual goals and a similar mission alongside national sports associations, international federations and the IOC.

“Sport brings people together – it’s an easy way of connecting people so the goal is to create a human brotherhood and fraternity. Sport is an easy, common language,” the Monsignor says.

“Inside the church, sport is also important for a sound Christian life. That’s why he (Pope Francis) supports all initiatives, plus sport is a way of integrating people with disability, people marginalized, all can be integrated into society via sports.”

Sanchez de Toca refers to the Roman poet Juvenal, who was active in the late first and early second century AD, writing about how “sport belongs to Christian life.”

The Monsignor remains optimistic, yet realistic, about the Vatican City’s chances of being included as a National Olympic Committee with its athletes participating at a future Games. The first podium finish of Vatican Athletics was at the Messina Marathon in January 2019, as Don Vincenzo Puccio, a Sicilian priest, won a silver medal for the team.

“The standards are so high, that it will be very difficult to qualify, every Olympic Committee can bring one or two athletes now, but it still remains a dream” Sanchez de Toca says. “The importance is not to win or fight medals, it’s not a presence coming from above, but from a level of the common people.”

