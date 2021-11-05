USA Weightlifting nominates Ursula Papandrea to serve as next IWF President

USA Weightlifting is set to nominate Ursula Papandrea to serve as the next president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) according to a recent press release.

Papandrea recently served as the IWF’s interim president and was also a former IWF vice-president and USA Weightlifting president.

USAW President Paula Aranda said, “USA Weightlifting continues to fully support our former president and her leadership of our international relations campaigns. Her unrelenting dedication to reforming and improving weightlifting internationally and her commitment to delivering for the athletes we serve make Ursula the right choice to lead our sport forward.”

The IWF will hold elections for its presidency, executive board and various commissions on December 20 and 21 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Austria's Sarah Fischer competes in the women's +87kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

“I am honored to have our board’s support and very proud to be part of an organization that respects the rules of our constitution and democratic process,” said Papandrea. “I will continue to advocate for the principles we adhere to of good governance and clean sport as we collectively work to elevate the sport of weightlifting.”

Papandrea has also been appointed USAW’s newly established International Relations Director through 2024 and was reappointed as USAW’s IWF delegate. She was initially elected to be the IWF delegate in 2016.