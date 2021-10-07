Queensland premier adds Minister for the Olympics to her portfolio ahead of Brisbane 2032

Olympics - 138th IOC Session - Hotel Okura, Tokyo, Japan - July 21, 2021 The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, celebrates after Brisbane was announced as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC Session Pool via REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk names herself Minister for the Olympics as the Australian state prepares to host the Brisbane 2032 Games.

Palaszczuk revealed her appointment, along with three others, via social media on Thursday.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles adds Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics Infrastructure to his duties.

Sport and Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe becomes Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement, while Treasurer Cameron Dick will also be Minister for Trade and Investment.

Palaszczuk put out a video on Twitter of the four of them being sworn in to their new roles.

“Hosting the 2032 Games will generate $8 billion [US$5.8 billion] in economic and social benefits, in addition to 91,600 jobs. It is the catalyst for the biggest infrastructure program our state has ever seen with all levels of government co-operating to deliver projects on time,” Palaszczuk said on Twitter.

“Legislation to provide for the organisational body responsible for delivering Games projects is being assessed by Games partners. It’s set to come before Parliament during the October sittings,” she added.

The appointments come on the same day that the IOC named Kirsty Coventry as the chair for the Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032 and revealed the other 11 people who will serve with Coventry on the CoComm.

Brisbane was confirmed as host for 2032 at the IOC Session in Tokyo in July.

The IOC had designated Brisbane in February as the preferred candidate to host the Games under a new method of selecting Olympic host cities. Cities interested in hosting the Games now engage in an extended series of consultations with a permanent commission that recommends a single candidate for final consideration.

The new process eliminates costly international campaigning as well as production of complicated bid books, among other changes to simplify how the IOC selects a host city.

