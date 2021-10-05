FIFA wants Qatar to ease mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for 2022 World Cup

Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Final - Bayern Munich v Tigres UANL - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - February 11, 2021 General view inside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

If FIFA gets its way there will be no mandatory vaccination requirements for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Associated Press reports world soccer’s governing body is in talks with officials in the host country to overturn the current plans announced in June by the Qatari prime minister. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani said then that all fans attending games at the showpiece tournament would have to be fully inoculated against COVID-19. Nothing has been said so far on requirements for the players.

FIFA reportedly wants fans, players and officials to be given the additional options of providing proof of having recovered from COVID-19 or testing negative in order to gain access.

The federation doesn’t want to face a potential scenario where some of the world’s best players pass on participating in the World Cup due to vaccination requirements. That’s the situation facing the Australian Open. The local state government in Victoria is requiring all players be vaccinated for the first major tennis tournament of 2022, scheduled to begin in mid-January.

The Qatari government could show its hand on any changes to its strict vaccination policy in the coming weeks when the regulations for the Arab Cup are released. The 16-team tournament, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18, is being used as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 World Cup.

In August, FIFA and local organizers had confirmed a mandatory vaccination policy for all ticket holders, mirroring the plans for the World Cup.

Qatar is also among the potential replacement options for the FIFA Club World Cup later this year after Japan pulled out of hosting the tournament. The United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Rio de Janeiro have also expressed interest. The seven-team competition is scheduled for Dec. 9 to Dec. 19, but it’s possible that it could be pushed back into early 2022. The 2020 edition, which was held in Qatar, was moved from December 2020 to February 2021 due to the pandemic.

