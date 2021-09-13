Ukraine the latest entry into the bid process to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

Thomas Bach and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (IOC/Greg Martin)

Ukraine joins the list of countries bidding to host the Winter Olympics in 2030.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed IOC President Thomas Bach of his country’s plans during their meeting in Kiev over the weekend.

Zelensky said Ukraine will enter into the dialogue phase in the bidding process with the IOC and will send a delegation to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne as soon as possible.

The IOC said that Bach warmly welcomed the initiative “given the great sports tradition of Ukraine, and after having seen a very impressive presentation of the most recent sports and sports infrastructure in the country”.

Besides meeting with Zelensky, Bach was in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the country’s National Olympic Committee.

While no potential host city has been mentioned, Lviv was a candidate to host the 2022 Winter Games but pulled out in 2014 due to a political and security crisis in Ukraine at the time. The IOC awarded Beijing the Games over Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2015.

Salt Lake City, Sapporo, Vancouver and Barcelona-Pyrenees appear to be the most serious candidates for 2030 at this point in the process.