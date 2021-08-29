Former IOC President Jacques Rogge dies at the age of 79

Jacques Rogge in Lausanne in July 2017 (ATR)

The International Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that its former president, Jacques Rogge, has died at the age of 79.

Rogge was the eighth President of the IOC, serving from 2001 to 2013. He had been an Honorary President since then.

The Belgian was an orthopaedic surgeon with a degree in sports medicine.

He represented his country on the national rugby team. He was a 16-time Belgian national champion and a world champion in sailing. He also competed in sailing at three editions of the Olympic Games, in 1968, 1972 and 1976, in the Finn class.

After his athletic career, he became President of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees before being elected IOC president.

More to come.



