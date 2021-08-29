Former IOC President Jacques Rogge dies at the age of 79

The International Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that its former president, Jacques Rogge, has died at the age of 79.
Rogge was the eighth President of the IOC, serving from 2001 to 2013. He had been an Honorary President since then.
The Belgian was an orthopaedic surgeon with a degree in sports medicine.
He represented his country on the national rugby team. He was a 16-time Belgian national champion and a world champion in sailing. He also competed in sailing at three editions of the Olympic Games, in 1968, 1972 and 1976, in the Finn class.
After his athletic career, he became President of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees before being elected IOC president.
More to come.
Recent Articles
Heavy lifting finally completed as IWF overwhelmingly passes new weightlifting constitution
Pyrros Dimas tells Around the Rings “I see happy faces, happy people and I hope everything will be the same from here to the future.”
Afghanistan Paralympics team will compete in Tokyo after arriving in Japan from Paris
The two athletes, who are at the Paralympic Village, have been given a special exemption from any media duties while at Tokyo 2020.
Flame-lighting wheelchair tennis star makes winning start after shocking her mother
Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medalist Kamiji Yui has experienced an unforgettable few days at Tokyo 2020.
Japanese Paralympic Committee vice president: Paralympics a watershed moment for para sports in Japan
Hidefumi Takahashi says “I think we have seen the change in society, thanks to the support of the media in improving the interest in the Paralympic activities, and the corporations who are supporting this.”
Oro y récord mundial: Pipo Carlomagno, el nadador argentino que busca metas tan grandes como los mismos Juegos Paralímpicos
Con 57 deportistas, la delegación de Argentina es la undécima más grande en los Juegos. En Roma 1960 fueron el único país de habla hispana presente y acumulan, hasta antes de Tokio, 156 medallas, 31 de ellas de oro.