USA GOLF Federation Announces Team for 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto

USA GOLF Federation, recognized by the United States Olympic Committee as the National Governing Body for golf, has announced four golfers who have qualified to represent the United States when golf debuts at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto this July.

The team will include:

Kristen Gillman – the 2014 United States Women’s Amateur Champion

Beau Hossler – a member of the University of Texas golf team and winner of the 2014 World Amateur Team Championship

Andrea Lee – the No. 1 player in the Women's WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING™

Lee McCoy – a member of the University of Georgia golf team and the top-ranked American in the Men’s WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING™

"We are thrilled that these outstanding athletes will be representing the United States in the 2015 Pan Am Games," said Andy Levinson, Executive Director of USA GOLF. "This will mark the first golf competition in the history of the Pan Am Games, and these talented young men and women will give the U.S. an excellent chance at bringing home some medals."

The Pan American Games are the world’s third-largest international multi-sport Games featuring athletes from countries in the Americas. The first Pan Am Games were held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1951, and are held every four years. The 2015 Pan Am Games will be held in Toronto July 10-26. The golf competition will be contested on the South Course at Angus Glen Golf Club, July 16-19.

In addition to competing for the first medals awarded to golfers in Olympic-related competition in more than 100 years, participants in the Pan Am Games golf competition will be vying for special exemptions. Golf Canada will provide an exemption to the gold medalist (first place finisher) of both the men’s and women’s competition into the main fields of Canada’s national Opens – the men’s champion will receive an invitation to the 2015 RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey (July 20-26) and the women’s champion to the 2015 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open at the Vancouver Golf Club (August 17-23).

For more information, please contact:

Chris Smith

PGA TOUR

(904) 273-3379

chrissmith@pgatourhq.com

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only