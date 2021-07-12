HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

USA GOLF Federation Announces Team for 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto

USA GOLF Federation, recognized by the United States Olympic Committee as the National Governing Body for golf, has announced four golfers who have qualified to represent the United States when golf debuts at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto this July.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

USA GOLF Federation, recognized by the United States Olympic Committee as the National Governing Body for golf, has announced four golfers who have qualified to represent the United States when golf debuts at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto this July.

The team will include:

Kristen Gillman – the 2014 United States Women’s Amateur Champion

Beau Hossler – a member of the University of Texas golf team and winner of the 2014 World Amateur Team Championship

Andrea Lee – the No. 1 player in the Women's WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING™

Lee McCoy – a member of the University of Georgia golf team and the top-ranked American in the Men’s WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING™

"We are thrilled that these outstanding athletes will be representing the United States in the 2015 Pan Am Games," said Andy Levinson, Executive Director of USA GOLF. "This will mark the first golf competition in the history of the Pan Am Games, and these talented young men and women will give the U.S. an excellent chance at bringing home some medals."

The Pan American Games are the world’s third-largest international multi-sport Games featuring athletes from countries in the Americas. The first Pan Am Games were held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1951, and are held every four years. The 2015 Pan Am Games will be held in Toronto July 10-26. The golf competition will be contested on the South Course at Angus Glen Golf Club, July 16-19.

In addition to competing for the first medals awarded to golfers in Olympic-related competition in more than 100 years, participants in the Pan Am Games golf competition will be vying for special exemptions. Golf Canada will provide an exemption to the gold medalist (first place finisher) of both the men’s and women’s competition into the main fields of Canada’s national Opens – the men’s champion will receive an invitation to the 2015 RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey (July 20-26) and the women’s champion to the 2015 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open at the Vancouver Golf Club (August 17-23).

For more information, please contact:

Chris Smith

PGA TOUR

(904) 273-3379

chrissmith@pgatourhq.com

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRUSA GOLF FederationUSA GOLFUnited States Olympic CommitteeUSOCNational Governing Bodygolfgolfers2015 Pan Am GamesToronto

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Bitcoin se acerca a un “cruce bajista”: la criptomoneda está cercae de dar una señal que asusta a los inversores

Así puede crear una cuenta de Google sin necesidad de abrir Gmail

Preocupa en Brasil la alta tasa de embarazadas que mueren por COVID-19: ¿cuál es la causa?

Gerardo Morales volvió a criticar a María Eugenia Vidal y a Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Se puso el traje de Presidente antes de serlo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Puebla entró en la tercera ola de COVID-19: Miguel Barbosa

Hambruna Mundial Informe 2020: 160 millones de nuevas personas sufrieron hambre

Quién es Christian Emmanuel Sanon, el residente en Miami al que acusan de reclutar a los asesinos de Jovenel Moise

Cambios en el gabinete de Sheinbaum: Martí Batres será el nuevo secretario de Gobierno de CDMX

TELESHOW

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

Lolita Cortés recordó cómo vivió sus disputas con Jolette: “Nos sacaban con escolta”

Asesinaron a balazos al rapero Indian Red Boy mientras transmitía en vivo desde Instagram

José Joel lanzó dura advertencia a su hermana Sarita Sosa: “Podría ir a la cárcel”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

DEPORTES

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

Un muerto y varios heridos en Italia durante los festejos de la Eurocopa: caídas, explosiones y un choque impactante

Qué dijo el papa Francisco sobre los títulos ganados por Argentina e Italia en fútbol

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil