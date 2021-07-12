Tokyo 2020 Exploits Huge Appetite for Sponsorship -- Sponsor Spotlight

TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 20: President and CEO of Mitsui Fudosan, Masanobu Komoda (L) and Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizing committee Chairman Yoshiro Mori pose for photographers during a press conference held at the Mandarin Oriental on April 20, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. signed on to become a gold partner sponsor of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

(ATR) Olympic organizers tell Around the Rings the success of its sponsorship drive is down to "very strong interest" from the Japanese business community.

Games chiefs netted their 13th top tier partner on Apr. 20, Mitsui Fudosan, in the category of ‘Real Estate Development’. It was the latest in a stream of sponsorships that have come at the rate of one or two a week over the past six weeks.

Tokyo 2020 had indicated to ATR last month that it was close to wrapping up its premium sponsorships. But a spokesman said the Tokyo 2020 Marketing Bureau "is still looking at all possible opportunities" in close collaboration with the IOC.

Adidas Renews British Olympic Association Sponsorship

The BOA inked an eight-yearrenewal of its partnership with the sportswear brand through the 2024 Olympics.

The sponsorship and licensing deal continues the long-standing relationship between Team GB and Adidas, which began at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. The German multinational company remains the BOA’slongest serving domestic partnership.

The agreement, which recognizes Adidas as the official sportswear partner for Team GB, will also see Adidas continue to be an Team GB Licensee, producing replica and official supporter apparel, accessories and footwear.

Dollamur to Supply Mats for Pan Ams

All competition mats used during the Pan American Games will be supplied by Dollamur Sport Surfaces.

The company will supply mats along with other flooring surfaces for the Games.

"We look forward to watching elite athletes compete on one of the world’s biggest stages on the safest and highest-quality mats in the industry," Don Ochsenreiter, President and CEO of Dollamur, said in a statement.

According to the company, the ease of installation of Dollamur mats will save the Organizing Committee "thousands of dollars."

Written by Mark BissonandKevin Nutley

