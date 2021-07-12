The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Unveils New Official Website

Seoul, April 27– The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG) announced today that it has completed redesigning its official website. The new updated version is now available at http://pyeongchang2018.com/horizon/eng with the new look and feel.

PyeongChang 2018’s new official Games website features more user-friendly designs and has easier to navigate menus. The new site was built with state-of-the-art technology making it responsive for optimal viewing on moile platforms and tablets. Also, it provides enhanced accessibility to visually-impaired visitors by optimizing font size and brightness of screen. This is a first in Olympic Games website history, and another step ahead towards fulfilling the plan to host ‘Smart Olympics' with innovative technologies.

In order to strengthen communications with the public and raise awareness about PyeongChang 2018, POCOG has added newly developed dedicated web pages for the Paralympic Winter Games and Blog into the new website, providing Games-related information in a user-friendly and well-organized manner.

Viewers can also find tips about equipment and techniques pertaining to the different sports on the Olympic Programme to help them better understand all the competitions and get more enjoyment out of viewing the Games.

POCOG currently operates its official website in three languages – Korean, English and French – and will widen its global reach by adding Chinese in the latter half of this year.

