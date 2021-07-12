Statement from Charles Beigbeder

Following a story published today in the French media about the Annecy 2018 budget, Bid President, Charles Beigbeder wishes to make the following clarification.

"I would like to make it 100% clear that Annecy 2018 has a balanced budget approved by stakeholders.

"We have all of the funds necessary to compete in this race between now and the final decision in Durban.

"We fully believe this is a bid that can win and are proud of our vision of authentic Games in the heart of the mountains for the benefit the entire Olympic movement and Winter Sports worldwide."

For more information, contact:media@annecy-2018.fr

