SportelAsia focus on esports, the exploding area of revenue growth

After their successful participation in Singapore, Telstra is back at SPORTELAsia and will also host a panel discussion about the rise of esports and its opportunities for growth.

Since 2015 Telstra has provided the esports industry with broadcast services for venues, studios and special events in Australia and internationally, and esports is a growing and exciting part of the Telstra Broadcast Services sports and entertainment business.

On this occasion, we sat with Anna Lockwood who is Head of Global Sales at Telstra and Board Member of EGAA (esports games association Australia) and asked her the following questions.

What is Telstra currently doing in the esports space? Esports is a growing and exciting part of the Telstra Broadcast Services sports and entertainment business, and Telstra has provided the esports industry with broadcast services for venues, studios and special events in Australia and internationally since 2015. We work with publishers, tournament organisers, production companies and venue owners to help take esports content global and to reach new audiences in Asia and around the world. I am delighted to be moderating an esports panel at SPORTELAsia this year, where the SPORTEL community will get the chance to hear insights and advice from esports industry leaders. There is a lot that the esports industry can learn from traditional sports media and marketing, and also many exciting innovations that esports can bring to the coverage of traditional sports. I expect to see a lot more convergence of traditional sports with esports over the next few years.

What are your prime objectives at SPORTELAsia ? Telstra is exhibiting at SPORTELAsia for the second year after a successful event in Singapore in 2018. With many regional and international sporting events happening in Asia over the next few years, we are looking forward to connecting with the SPORTELAsia community in Macau and discussing opportunities for content contribution and distribution around Asia. We are showcasing the Telstra Global Media Network (GMN), which delivers millions of hours of high value live sports content in and out of the Asia Pacific region to key markets in Europe and the USA. The Telstra GMN is a worldwide, highly resilient network built on a four fibre path system - and is specifically designed for the seamless delivery of video content. It is monitored 24x7 to guarantee the highest levels of service and minimise any interruptions.

