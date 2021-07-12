HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Seoul Tent to assist with temporary construction for Gwangju Universiade

Seoul Tent Corporation has agreed to provide temporary construction for the Gwangju Universiade&nbsp;as an official partner.&nbsp;

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

Seoul Tent Corporation has agreed to provide temporary construction for the Gwangju Universiade as an official partner.

On April 30, the Gwangju Universiade Organizing Committee (GUOC) Secretary General Kim Yoon-suk and Seoul Tent CEO Son Young-ho signed a partnership agreement through which the latter agreed to offer temporary installments for the former during the summer games.

Seoul Tent Corporation which was established in 1979 has won recognition for its building capability through various international events, such as 2011 Daegu World Championships in Athletics, Expo 2012 Yeosu Korea, International Garden Expo Suncheon Bay Korea 2013 and Incheon Asian Games 2014.

Through the partnership agreement, the GUOC has granted Seoul Tent the rights to use the Universiade logo onto its products. Seoul Tent can also engage in various marketing activities using the logo as an official partner.

Secretary General Kim Yoon-suk said that the Gwangju Universiade tries to avoid new building construction but rather goes for remodeling, so it needs a great amount of support for its temporary installments from private companies. "We would like Seoul Tent to provide the Universaide with perfect construction work with its long-time experience and knowhow," Kim said.

In response, CEO Son Young-ho said he was glad to be given a great opportunity, and pledged to provide as much support as possible for a successful summer Universiade.

Meanwhile, the Gwangju Universiade Organizing Committee has partnership agreements with 32 companies for a cost efficient Universiade.

For more information, contact:

Jiyoung Lee, Foreign Press Officer

☏ +82 62 616 3663, e-mail: 2015press@gmail.com

