Monday July 12, 2021
PyeongChang 2018 Redesigns Website

(ATR) Organizers hope updated website will increase Olympic awareness among the general public.

Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

(ATR) PyeongChang 2018 organizers hope to increase Olympic awareness with a redesigned website.

The new website went live on Monday, although a mobile-friendly version of the website was available as early as last week.

The redesign is user-friendly, featuring information about the Olympic Program and the Paralympic Winter Games, aimed at making navigation easier with new tabs and menus.

In a statement, the POCOG said the redesigns are intended to increase communication and general awareness about PyeongChang 2018 among the general public.

"In order to strengthen communications with the public and raise awareness about PyeongChang 2018, POCOG has added newly developed dedicated web pages for the Paralympic Winter Games and blog into the new website."

According to the release, the website "provides enhanced accessibility to visually-impaired visitors by optimizing font size and brightness of screen." This move is another step towards hosting a "Smart Olympics" with innovative technologies.

The website is available in Korean, English and French. A Chinese site is currently in the works, expected to be done later this year.

Written by Andrew Murrell

