Who: Olympians, Paralympians, local Los Angeles school children and Samsungrepresentatives.

What: A team of 12 local Olympic stars will lead 400 elementary school students andtheir parents in a series of challenging outdoor exercise activities to promote studentfitness and to hopefully inspire a future generation of college and Olympic athletes.

The group of athletes, led by 1984 Olympic gold medalists Peter Vidmar (gymnastics)and Paul Gonzales (boxing), will be instructing students on the proper ways toexercise, while educating participants about the importance of living an active healthylifestyle through fun physical activity.

Students and their family members will participate in Olympian-led sportsdemonstrations including badminton, cycling, rowing, and track and field. Healtheducation booths will reinforce nutrition and active living strategies for everyday use.

Where: Trinity Elementary is located at 3736 Trinity Street, Los Angeles 90011

When: Saturday, May 2; festivities will run from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm.

Why: The activities will celebrate Ready, Set, Gold! - the first and only program of itskind in the country - which fights the childhood obesity epidemic by pairing 50 localOlympians and Paralympians with 60 Los Angeles area public schools to help motivatestudents toward healthy, drug-free living habits.

"Ready, Set, Gold! Day" is sponsored by Samsung, a worldwide Olympic sponsor; theLos Angeles Unified School District; and Ready, Set, Gold! a program of the SouthernCalifornia Committee for the Olympic Games.

For more information:

www.readysetgold.net

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/readysetgold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/readysetgold

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only