HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

Olympians and Paralympians to Help Show 400 Los Angeles Elementary Students How to Fight Obesity

Olympians and Paralympians to help show 400 Los Angeles elementary students how to fight obesity.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

Who: Olympians, Paralympians, local Los Angeles school children and Samsungrepresentatives.

What: A team of 12 local Olympic stars will lead 400 elementary school students andtheir parents in a series of challenging outdoor exercise activities to promote studentfitness and to hopefully inspire a future generation of college and Olympic athletes.

The group of athletes, led by 1984 Olympic gold medalists Peter Vidmar (gymnastics)and Paul Gonzales (boxing), will be instructing students on the proper ways toexercise, while educating participants about the importance of living an active healthylifestyle through fun physical activity.

Students and their family members will participate in Olympian-led sportsdemonstrations including badminton, cycling, rowing, and track and field. Healtheducation booths will reinforce nutrition and active living strategies for everyday use.

Where: Trinity Elementary is located at 3736 Trinity Street, Los Angeles 90011

When: Saturday, May 2; festivities will run from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm.

Why: The activities will celebrate Ready, Set, Gold! - the first and only program of itskind in the country - which fights the childhood obesity epidemic by pairing 50 localOlympians and Paralympians with 60 Los Angeles area public schools to help motivatestudents toward healthy, drug-free living habits.

"Ready, Set, Gold! Day" is sponsored by Samsung, a worldwide Olympic sponsor; theLos Angeles Unified School District; and Ready, Set, Gold! a program of the SouthernCalifornia Committee for the Olympic Games.

For more information:

www.readysetgold.net

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/readysetgold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/readysetgold

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATROlympiansParalympians400Los Angeleselementarystudentsfightobesity

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Bitcoin se acerca a un “cruce bajista”: la criptomoneda está cercae de dar una señal que asusta a los inversores

Así puede crear una cuenta de Google sin necesidad de abrir Gmail

Preocupa en Brasil la alta tasa de embarazadas que mueren por COVID-19: ¿cuál es la causa?

Gerardo Morales volvió a criticar a María Eugenia Vidal y a Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Se puso el traje de Presidente antes de serlo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Puebla entró en la tercera ola de COVID-19: Miguel Barbosa

Hambruna Mundial Informe 2020: 160 millones de nuevas personas sufrieron hambre

Quién es Christian Emmanuel Sanon, el residente en Miami al que acusan de reclutar a los asesinos de Jovenel Moise

Cambios en el gabinete de Sheinbaum: Martí Batres será el nuevo secretario de Gobierno de CDMX

TELESHOW

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

Lolita Cortés recordó cómo vivió sus disputas con Jolette: “Nos sacaban con escolta”

Asesinaron a balazos al rapero Indian Red Boy mientras transmitía en vivo desde Instagram

José Joel lanzó dura advertencia a su hermana Sarita Sosa: “Podría ir a la cárcel”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

DEPORTES

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

Un muerto y varios heridos en Italia durante los festejos de la Eurocopa: caídas, explosiones y un choque impactante

Qué dijo el papa Francisco sobre los títulos ganados por Argentina e Italia en fútbol

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil