MEDIA RELEASE: Host City 2021 welcomes events to Refresh, Regenerate and Reconnect in Glasgow on 7-8 December

Host City 2021, the largest meeting of cities and sports, business and cultural events, takes place at the Technology & Innovation Centre in Glasgow, Scotland and Online on 7-8 December under the theme of "Refresh, Regenerate, Reconnect".

The conference tackles a wide range of pressing issues facing the industry: the return of live audiences; diversity and integrity in leadership; transformational models of event hosting; public versus private governance; digital transformation; esports and localisation.

The agenda has been developed with the input of the new Host City Advisory Board, namely: Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events, VisitScotland; Sir Craig Reedie GBE, Member, International Olympic Committee; Billy Garrett, Director of Sport and Events, Glasgow Life; Sarah Lewis OBE OLY; Brian Lewis, President, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee; Aileen Crawford, Head of Conventions, Glasgow Convention Bureau; Dave Gordon OBE, Head of Host Broadcast, Birmingham 2022; David Grevemberg CBE, Chief Innovation and Partnerships Officer, Centre for Sport & Human Rights; John Langford, Chief Operating Officer, AEG Europe; Paul J. Foster, CEO, Global Esports Federation and David de Behr, Head of Sales Aggreko Event Services, many of whom are speaking.

Other speakers set to join include: Etienne Thobois, CEO, Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games; Kristin Kloster Aasen, Chair of the Future Hosts Commission (Summer) and Member, International Olympic Committee; Dr. Bridget McConnell CBE, Chief Executive, Glasgow Life; Trudy Lindblade, Chief Executive Officer, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships; Clare Briegal, Chief Executive Officer, International Netball Federation; Lars Lundov, CEO, Sport Event Denmark; Jason Ferguson, Chairman, World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association; Tim Briercliffe, Secretary General, AIPH - International Association of Horticultural Producers and many more to be announced.

Host City 2021 takes place with the support of: EventScotland, Glasgow Life and Glasgow Convention Bureau; Headline Sponsor Aggreko; Gold Sponsor Sport Event Denmark; Silver Sponsors AIPH – International Association of Horticultural Producers and DB Schenker; and Strategic Partner Global Esports Federation.

About Host City

Host City is the event and media brand that connects the owners, hosts and organisers of major events.

Through its conference, exhibition and online publishing platforms, Host City shares best practice within the international community of international sports, business and cultural events.

Host City events are renowned for the highest level of speakers, content and networking.

Launched in 2014, the annual global Host City conference takes place in Glasgow each November/December.

For more information visit www.hostcity.com or email ben.avison@hostcity.com

