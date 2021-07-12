HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

Government officials from Seoul and Gwangju inspect Universiade readiness

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Gwangju City Government and the Gwangju Universiade Organizing Committee discuss plans for the 2015 Summer Universiade.&nbsp;

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

With the Universiade only two months away, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Gwangju City Government and the Gwangju Universiade Organizing Committee (GUOC) came together to discuss specific plans for the 2015 Summer Universiade.

A total of 80 people including the culture ministry's Second Vice Minister Kim Jong, the GUOC's Secretary General Kim Yoon-suk and the GUOC's Vice President Kim Eung-sik met at the International Aquatics Center of Nambu University.

The meeting dealt with the issues that had been reviewed on the first meeting held on April 5th. Topics such as cultural events, new tourism programs, lodging and food safety for the summer games were discussed during both meetings.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism presented a plan to drive tourism programs in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province from July to August in addition to offering special cultural programs for the underprivileged. The ministry also briefed on the plan to relate the opening of the Asian Culture Complex (ACC) to sports and theater events.

Gwangju introduced a plan to hold the 2015 Global Youths Festival and G-pop Festival along with the ACC opening.

The culture ministry said it plans to promote the Universiade through various tourism fairs, develop tourism products with Gwangju Airport, and offer custom-tailored service for visitors from Taiwan, the United States and European countries.

Gwangju government also mentioned to provide special tours for athletes and expand the city tour bus services. The local government also expressed to develop more tourist packages in Gwangju which include on foot and bike riding activities.

Safety issues also took center stage at the meeting. Gwangju pledged to conduct safety inspections around the Universiade venues on a regular basis with qualified professionals and strict guidelines in place.

The task force team paid a visit to major Universiade venues following the meeting. They conducted safety inspection along with professional engineers there.

The task force team is comprised of four divisions of "Culture, Arts and Content," "Tourism," "Promotion" and "Sports game operation" as the summer Universiade aims to decorate the event with culture, arts and tourism, the GUOC officials said.

Vice Minister Kim Jong advised that the GUOC do its best in preparation efforts with the Universiade only 70 days away. He went on to call on Gwangju government to tackle with problems in tourism and lodging. He also promised that the central government would do its best for the Universiade.

The GUOC officials said the next task force meeting would invite government officials in the fields of lodging, transport and safety. They added they would do their utmost to make the Universiade a festival for the whole nation.

Gwangju Universiade takes place from July 3 to 14 in Gwangju, North and South Jeolla Provinces and Chungju, attended by around 20,000 people from 140 countries.

For more information, contact:

Jiyoung Lee, Foreign Press Officer

☏ +82 62 616 3663, e-mail: 2015press@gmail.com

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRMinistry of CultureSports and TourismGwangjuCity GovernmentGwangju Universiade Organizing Committeediscussplans2015Summer Universiade

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Bitcoin se acerca a un “cruce bajista”: la criptomoneda está cercae de dar una señal que asusta a los inversores

Así puede crear una cuenta de Google sin necesidad de abrir Gmail

Preocupa en Brasil la alta tasa de embarazadas que mueren por COVID-19: ¿cuál es la causa?

Gerardo Morales volvió a criticar a María Eugenia Vidal y a Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Se puso el traje de Presidente antes de serlo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Puebla entró en la tercera ola de COVID-19: Miguel Barbosa

Hambruna Mundial Informe 2020: 160 millones de nuevas personas sufrieron hambre

Quién es Christian Emmanuel Sanon, el residente en Miami al que acusan de reclutar a los asesinos de Jovenel Moise

Cambios en el gabinete de Sheinbaum: Martí Batres será el nuevo secretario de Gobierno de CDMX

TELESHOW

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

Lolita Cortés recordó cómo vivió sus disputas con Jolette: “Nos sacaban con escolta”

Asesinaron a balazos al rapero Indian Red Boy mientras transmitía en vivo desde Instagram

José Joel lanzó dura advertencia a su hermana Sarita Sosa: “Podría ir a la cárcel”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

DEPORTES

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

Un muerto y varios heridos en Italia durante los festejos de la Eurocopa: caídas, explosiones y un choque impactante

Qué dijo el papa Francisco sobre los títulos ganados por Argentina e Italia en fútbol

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil