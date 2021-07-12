Almaty Marathon 2015 a big success

On the very day of the Presidential elections in Kazakhstan, April 26, Almaty hosted the fourth edition of its annual marathon. Starting with about 3000 participants in 2012, the event has continuously grown with 5000 participants in 2013 and 10000 in 2014. With 15000 runners from this Sunday, the Almaty Marathon is regarded as a huge success, with athletes from more than 40 countries and all regions of Kazakhstan competing, including famous athletes like Vancouver 2010 Silver medalist in Biathlon Elena Khrustalyova, and Sydney 2000 Olympic Champion in Boxing Yermakhan Ibraimov.

This growth is proof of the popularity of mass sport events and sports in general in Almaty. A very happy Mayor Mr Akhmetzhan Yessimov, a passionate athlete himself, stated: "Every year the Marathon brings together more and more participants. The most important aspect is that Almaty citizens are becoming more aware of healthy lifestyle. The city administration creates the necessary conditions for the promotion of sports and healthy lifestyle by building new sports facilities for the Winter Universiade 2017, hosting international competitions (the 2013 Boxing World Championships, 2014 Weightlifting World Championships, 2014 Water Polo World Cup, 2015 Nordic Combined U-23 World Championships, etc.) and is bidding for 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games."

As a tradition, the revenues of this charity Marathon will be given to organizations in need. Last year, it was used to help equip the Children’s Oncological Department of the Pediatrics and Children Surgery Research Center. This year, an educational orphanage for children with speech disorders will be getting a new recreational ground thanks to the Marathon participants.

Being the day of the Presidential elections in Kazakhstan participants were also provided voting facilities on-site.

Mr Saken Mussaibekov, Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Republic of Kazakhstan and Almaty born, said: "What really makes me happy is to see how the population of Almaty, more and more, makes sports and a healthy lifestyle is one of their core goals. The city and its surrounding region are a perfect playground for outdoor activities and the huge passion for sport and support for sports events and infrastructure programs of the city administration clearly shows the direction to become a sports capital of Central Asia. It all follows a long term development plan and is part of the Governments development strategy Kazakhstan 2050. We hosted numerous World Championships, World Cups and the Asian Winter Games in 2011 in Almaty. The Universiade 2017 is the next milestone. And we all hope, the Government, the City of Almaty and the people of Almaty and Kazakhstan, that the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympics Games will crown this plan. The legacy of it is already visible and all existing venues are currently in use. And with such passionate sports people in Almaty, no planned venue for the 2022 Games will ever become a white elephant."

