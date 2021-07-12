2018 By the Book: Public Support

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 21: Spectators watch a men's ski cross race on day ten of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Cypress Mountain Resort on February 21, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

PyeongChang presents the highest public support. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the public support of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

Local support: 74 percent

Regional support: 88 percent

National support: 90 percent

Munich

Local support: 70.9 percent

Regional support: 74.5 percent

National support: 76.3 percent

PyeongChang

Local support: not listed

Regional support: 93 percent

National support: 91.4 percent

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

