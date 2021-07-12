HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
2018 By the Book: Olympic Village

All three bid cities propose two Olympic Villages for the 2018 Winter Olympics. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the Olympic Village plans of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

The Olympic rings are illuminated by the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olypics at BC place venue on February 12, 2010 in Vancouver. AFP PHOTO / VINCENZO PINTO (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)

Annecy

• Location: Annecy, north of the Host City with direct access to the A41 motorway; Chamonix, located in the heart of the city, set below thepeaks of Mont Blanc and the Aiguille du Midi

• Land size: Annecy- 28-hectare site; Chamonix- 8.5 hectare

• Village size: Annecy- 3,400 beds; Chamonix- Alpine lodge-style accommodation, maximum of five floors

• Cost: $218.1 million (USD) for permanent construction irrespective of Games / $120.3 million (USD) for permanent construction Games dependent / $12.4 million (USD) for temporary construction

Munich

• Location: Munich, Olympic Village will occupy a completely secured area on the perimeter of the 1972 Munich Olympic park; Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Snow Village, located near the town center, next to the existing Ice Sport Center and the Alpspitzbad Aquatic Center

• Land size: Munich- 23 hectare; Garmisch-Partenkirchen- 18.5 hectares

• Village size: Munich - 3,500 athletes, coaches, team officials and Additional Team Officials (ATOs), 628 single rooms and 2,930 double rooms; Garmisch-Partenkirchen- 2,500 athletes, coaches, team officials and 400 ATOs, double occupancy rooms

• Cost: $228.7 million (USD) for permanent construction / $112.8 million in temporary construction

PyeongChang

• Location: PyeongChang, Alpensia Olympic Village, located inside the Alpensia Cluster; Gangneung, Coastal Olympic Village, located in the Yucheon Housing Site

• Land size: PyeongChang- 43.1 hectare; Gangneung – 12.5 hectare

• Village size: PyeongChang- 20 buildings, 10 stories, 3,500 athletes and officials; Gangneung-18 residential buildings, maximum of eight stories, 2,300 athletes and officials

• Cost: $709.8 million (USD) for permanent construction / $39.4 million (USD) for temporary construction

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

