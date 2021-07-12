100 Days to Go: Parapan Am Athletes Aim for Paralympic Berth

(ATR) The Parapan American Games are 100 days away and 2016 Paralympic hopefuls are setting their sights on qualifying.

The games will take place August 7-15 in Toronto, Ontario two weeks after the completion of the Pan American games.

To mark the 100 day countdown until the opening ceremony, event organizers Toronto 2015, Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Canadian Wheelchair Sports Association hosted a wheelchair rugby demonstration. This will be the first year this sport will be played at the Parapan Ams.

In conjunction with the demonstration, the schedules for both wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball at theParapan Ams were announced today.

To view schedules for both the Pan Am and Parapan Am Games, click here.

The broadcasting schedule for the Parapan Am Games was also announced today in the release. Event organizers and broadcasting partner CBC/Radio Canada say this year’s coverage will have more hours of televised Parapan Am events than any previous edition.

Following the release, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees announced the official Team Canada uniforms for the upcoming games. The 22-piece ensemble was designed by Canadian retailer Hudson Bay.

Written by Kevin Nutley

