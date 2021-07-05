USA LUGE adds Dermatone to Official Supplier family

When the elements get difficult, Dermatone will be there for USA Luge.



LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – Dermatone and USA Luge have signed a four-year agreement, effective through June 1, 2026, whereby Dermatone will provide its products for athletes, coaches and staff. Dermatone becomes an Official Supplier for the luge national governing body in the categories of frostbite protection, lip balm and sunscreen.



“We welcome Dermatone to the USA Luge family,” said Gordy Sheer, Director of Marketing and Sponsorships, and a 1998 Olympic silver medalist. “As our teams and staff travel the world to compete, we encounter every kind of weather imaginable. Dermatone’s products will help in our focus of long-term health and safety.”



“Supporting the athletes in their training and competition is a natural fit for Dermatone. Whether it’s brutal cold and wind in Altenberg, or the dry, sunny altitude of Park City, we want to make sure the team is well protected,” said Doug Metchick, Dermatone’s CEO.



The company is based in Southport, Conn. and has offered sunscreen and skin protection for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts since its creation in 1981. In addition to supplying the athletes with much needed skin protection products, Dermatone will also support USA Luge programs such as the Luge Challenge, Running of the Balls and Fantasy Camp.



ABOUT DERMATONE



Since 1981, Dermatone has been operating with one goal: to offer athletes and outdoor enthusiasts the highest quality skin protection possible. Dermatone’s long-lasting, water-resistant, sweat-resistant, and broad-spectrum SPF formulas have become standard equipment in expedition packs, ski jackets, life vests, first aid kits, and pockets everywhere. The company’s products have been tested in some of the most extreme environments on Earth, from Mt. Everest to K2 and Antarctica to Death Valley. Dermatone is the official sunscreen, lip balm and frostbite protection of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team. For more information about Dermatone, visit www.dermatone.com.



