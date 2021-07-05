New Covid Restrictions for Tokyo 2020 Delegations

(ATR) The Japanese government adds new restrictions for athletes and staff coming to Tokyo 2020 from countries hit by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the top government spokesman, outlined the additional measures at a press conference on Monday.Those who are traveling from countries where there is an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant must be isolated and undergo testing every day for a week before coming to Japan. Upon arrival, they will not be allowed to have contact with anyone for three days.Kato said the government is in talks with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers to finalize the rules.The increased restrictions are designed to prevent a surge in infections in Japan. A state of emergency in Tokyo and eight prefectures was only lifted last week.Should the number of cases increase again, further actions including another state of emergency could be necessary. Spectators at Olympic and Paralympic venues would likely not be allowed if a state of emergency were to be implemented.IOC President Thomas Bach is reportedly planning to fly into Japan for the Tokyo Olympics on July 8.According to Kyodo News, that is a day earlier than expected and three days earlier than initially scheduled.Bach is expected to quarantine for three days in his hotel after arriving in Japan. Kyodo on Sunday reported that he plans to travel to Hiroshima on July 16 to mark the start of the Olympic Truce. He had planned to visit the city in May but his trip to Japan was cancelled due to a rise in Covid-19 infections in the country.Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike’s stay in the hospital has been extended into a second week.Koike, 68, was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday due to severe fatigue.The Tokyo government said doctors want her to continue resting.The Covid-19 pandemic and preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have no doubt kept her busy in recent months. The Olympics are set to begin on July 23.Her absence comes just days before the July 4 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election. While Koike has three more years as governor, the regional party she founded could lose its majority in the assembly.Homepage photo: ATRWritten by Gerard Farek For general comments or questions, click here