Olympic Newsdesk -- Olympians in NBA Finals; Plushkenko Cleared; Wanjiru Funeral

Olympians Star on Both Sides of NBA Finals

The least successful Olympian among those starring in the NBA Finals is the big winner after Sunday’s decisive Game 6.

Dirk Nowitzki, the only one of the five without a medal, led his Dallas Mavericks to the title while also earning Finals MVP honors.

"The NBA title and MVP! Dirk, we are so proud of you!" the German consulate general in Atlanta wrote on Facebook.

Nowitzki carried the German flag at the Beijing Olympics, where he averaged 17 points and nearly eight rebounds en route to a 10th place finish.

A 10-time NBA all-star, he is widely regarded as the best basketball player ever not to be born in the U.S.

Mavs teammate Jason Kidd, point guard for USA’s golden 2000 and 2008 squads, likewise won his first-ever championship Sunday.

All three top scorers for the losing Miam Heat are also Olympic champions. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh each won gold in Beijing. James also left the 2004 Athens Games with a bronze.

Wade reflected on his Olympic success following the series.

"It's the world we live in. I mean, a couple of years ago, 2008, we were playing for America in the Olympics and we had the support of everybody in America. Now in '11, we don't.

"And that's just the way it is. I don't think it's anything personal. A lot of people out there that's rooting against us don't know LeBron James as a person, don't know me as a person, don't know a lot of people in this locker room. But us, as a team, that's fine."

Plushenko Back

It looks like Evgeni Plushenko will be able to compete at the Sochi Olympics.

According to the Russia RIA-Novosti news service, Plushenko had his amateur status restored by the International Skating Union on Sunday, allowing him to skate at the 2014 Games, if he qualifies.

Following the 2010 Games, the ISU stripped him of his eligibility for skating in unsanctioned exhibitions.

Plushenko won the men’s figure skating competitionat the 2006 Olympics.

Funeral, Honors for Olympic Champion

Kenyan marathon champion Samuel Wanjiru was praised at his funeral on Saturday.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya chief Kip Keino said "Today, a great man has gone to rest. His sad death should be a lesson to our athletes and they should take care. We shall see what best memorial to give him when our Olympics Committee sits but they should consider naming Nyahururu Stadium after him."

The ceremony was held at the stadium.

"I cannot imagine London 2012 Olympics will be without Wanjiru" said Catherine Ndereba, women’s marathon world champion. "He was a unique runner, a kind soul and we can only pray that we shall get another like him."

Wanjiru, 24, died May 22 after falling from a balcony at his home. Authorities still aren’t sure if the death was an accident, suicide or murder.

Media Watch

The Wall Street Journal examines some of the lobbying work done on behalf of the Salt Lake Olympic Organizing Committee, which presidential candidate Mitt Romney led.

Written by Ed Hula III.