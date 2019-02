DOG OWNERS: If you feed your pup Hill's, PLEASE check this recall notice carefully.

My beloved girl died after eating this affected prescription food & exhibiting all the symptoms of vit D poisoning.

Please share & make sure your companions are safe: https://t.co/vrjOHgX9Zs pic.twitter.com/f1EGgCwIxa

— Caitlin Gibson (@CaitJGibson) February 4, 2019