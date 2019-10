View this post on Instagram

One week countdown to the publication of Fashion Central Saint Martins @thamesandhudson. Celebrating our community’s contribution to the world of fashion, this book gathers together never-before-seen work and exclusive interviews with our alumni including (but not limited to) Hussein Chalayan (@chalayanstudio), John Galliano (@jgalliano), Stephen Jones (@stephenjonesmillinery), Kim Jones (@mrkimjones), Christopher Kane (@christopherkane), Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney), Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen), Phoebe Philo, Gareth Pugh (@garethpughstudio), and Riccardo Tisci (@riccardotisci17).⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Congratulations to the chroniclers of fashion at Central Saint Martins, Hywel Davies, Programme Director of Fashion, and Cally Blackman, lecturer on Fashion Communication: Fashion History & Theory⁠ @bafcsm @mafcsm @fccsm⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Link in bio