Tonight in the chamber @LoveSocialism Labour and Green MPs symbolically opposed the prorogation of Parliament. It was based on the 1629 event, where MPs pinned the Speaker to his seat in an attempt to prevent the prorogation of Parliament. #DefendDemocracy #OurParliamentSilenced https://t.co/2VwpwfuKfN pic.twitter.com/NW3h2bwPrr

— Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) September 10, 2019