CTBTO analysts confirm IMS network detection of dramatic and unfortunately lethal explosions yesterday near Achinsk, Russian Federation. Map shows the location of a large explosion at 11:42:40 UT, with a seismic magnitude of 2.3,

seen at four infrasound and two seismic stations. pic.twitter.com/V03rNiNvt0

— Tammy Taylor (@TammyJPTaylor) August 6, 2019