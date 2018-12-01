World leaders gather for a group photo at the start of the G20 Leader’s Summit at the Costa Salguero Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Bottom row from left are Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and China’s President Xi Jinping. Behind are European Council’s President Donald Tusk, the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte, unidentified, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, unidentified, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, unidentified, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, unidentified, and Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera. (Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press)