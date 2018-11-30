President Donald Trump says a new trade pact being signed by the United States, Mexico and Canada is a "model agreement that changes the trade landscape forever."
Trump spent more than a year pushing the leaders of Canada and Mexico into agreeing to a rewrite of North American trade rules. Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto are signing the new pact Friday at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Trump now faces what could prove a more formidable foe: The U.S. Congress, which must ratify the agreement. He says the parties have "taken a lot of barbs and a little abuse" during the renegotiation.
He turned to Trudeau, saying "It's been a battle," but battles sometimes make "good friends."
Trump calls the signing of the new trade agreement "an historic occasion." And despite disputes between them, says Pena Nieto and Trudeau have become his "great friends."
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has begun speaking: "The new agreement lifts the risk of serious economic uncertainty that lingers throughout a trade renegotiation process. Uncertainty that would only have gotten worse and more damaging had we not reached a new NAFTA."
"Together, we are stronger and more competitive" says President of México Enrique Peña Nieto.
Pena Nieto is on the last day of his presidency. Notes that the 3 countries 'are ready to begin a new chapter in our shared history. The 3 leaders are now sitting down to sign the directive documents for the renegotiated NAFTA.
President Trump calls the new US, Mexico and Canada trade deal a "landmark" agreement. Says it contains the most ambitious environmental and labor protections of any trade agreement ever and says he looks forward to working with Congress to get it fully implemented.
American workers, jobs, agriculture, and intellectual property are all big winners in the USMCA trade agreement. @POTUS promised we would renegotiate bad trade deals and get great ones — and that’s exactly what we did with USMCA. Congratulations @POTUS!
