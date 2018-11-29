While the inquiry is unlikely to have any real teeth, it will shadow the prince in all his deliberations with fellow world leaders. There is already speculation that other dignitaries will turn their backs on Mohammed in the Argentine capital. "As long as he dodges accountability for a state-sponsored murder, Mohammed bin Salman should be treated as a pariah by all those who value human rights and the rule of law," noted The Washington Post in an editorial. "His initiatives should be shunned, and statesmen from the democratic world should not meet with him."