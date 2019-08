View this post on Instagram

Thank you @antoniobanderasoficial for hosting my girlfriend and I at your lovely home with your beautiful friends and for choosing my girlfriend @princessmarthalouise for the humanitarian award for your organization of love @starlitefestival being a guest of honor these days while being in #marbella #spain has been filled with laughter and so much love which we all needed in our life right about now. So good to see this beautiful place and be treated with such dignity and honor for our arrival here. Thanks to everyone else for making our trip heart felt and real. Love you! mucho mas besos 💋 Digs by @robertgrahamnyc