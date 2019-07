View this post on Instagram

We started by repping the derilycs, rebels, cats on the other side of the tracks. 18 years strong Fast & Furious saga continues its message of inclusion, with the guilty pleasure of action movie fun✨ Through all the years friendships, hardships, & loss. I see these young new faces & welcome a new generation to a platform sturdy, strong, & inclusive, ready to entertain a multicultural 🌍 with more action packed rides, incredulous stories, & popcorn fun, for the decades to come🌈Grateful✨