Hace unos días Kim Kardashian sorprendió por revelar que está entre sus planes convertirse en abogada para el año 2022, gracias a un plan de estudios con una firma de abogados con sede en San Francisco.
Pero aunque apenas ha adquirido un año de conocimientos en leyes, a la empresaria de 38 años ya le llegó su primer propuesta laboral para ejercer su nueva carrera.
Para el famoso caso contra OJ Simpson por el asesinato de su ex esposa Nicole Brown, dentro del equipo de abogados defensores se encontraba Robert Kardashian, padre de Kim, y en el mismo equipo trabajaba con Robert Shapiro.
Éste último es quien le ha ofrecido una oportunidad laboral a la esposa de Kanye West. En declaraciones para TMZ, Shapiro dijo: "Una vez que pase el examen de abogacía, tendrá un trabajo en mi firma de abogados".
El amigo de su padre estaba al tanto de los planes de Kim, y desea que tenga éxito. Sin embargo, reconoció que el camino que eligió Kim es difícil, al no acudir a la escuela de derecho, sino a través de estudios con la firma de abogados.
"No le di ningún consejo, solo conozco a una persona que pasó el examen de abogacía en la forma en la que ella lo hará. Hay mucha gente que presenta el examen, que tiene un porcentaje de aprobación del 50%, así que es difícil. Espero que lo haga bien", dijo el abogado.
Tampoco dudó en compartir a lo que se enfrenta Kim: "Espero que triunfe, aunque es difícil con su agenda y negocios. Estar comprometido con tres o cuatro años de estudio es extremadamente difícil".
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
A través de su Instagram, Kim Kardashian ha dicho que el camino ha sido difícil, al trabajar, ser mamá y pasar sus fines de semana y noches estudiando.
"Cambié mi teléfono el año pasado para desconectarme, porque estoy comprometida con mi sueño. Nunca es tarde para seguir tus sueños", escribió.
La empresaria reavivó su pasión por las leyes cuando visitó la Casa Blanca para pedirle al presidente Donald Trump el indulto de una anciana de 62 años, sentenciada a cadena perpetua tras ser acusada por tráfico de drogas.