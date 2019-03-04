Tras conocerse la noticia de la muerte de Luke Perry a los 52 años, los famosos recurrieron a las redes sociales para rendirle tributo el actor que saltó a la fama por Beverly Hills 90210.
Perry sufrió un ACV en su casa en Sherman Oaks (California) el miércoles, y fue trasladado de urgencia al hospital, donde permaneció en coma inducido hasta su muerte este lunes.
El actor estaba protagonizando la serie Riverdale y había participado en el esperado filme de Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, con Leonardo DiCaprio y Brad Pitt.
Ian Ziering, quien actuó junto a Perry durante diez años en exitoso programa Beverly Hills 90210, escribió: "Querido Luke, siempre disfrutaré de los recuerdos amorosos que hemos compartido durante los últimos treinta años. Que tu viaje sea enriquecido por las magníficas almas que han pasado antes que tú, como tú lo has hecho aquí, por los que dejas atrás", expresó Ziering en su mensaje junto a una foto con el fallecido actor.
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
"Uno de los hombres más amables que he conocido. Mi corazón se siente tan roto por su familia y amigos. Descansa en paz", publicó Selma Blair junto a una imagen del actor.
Luke Perry dead at 52? Oh man, that's so wrong and so sad. Condolences to family, friends, and fans all over this round world.
Del mismo modo, Molly Ringwald, quien interpretó a la esposa en pantalla de Perry en el exitoso programa Riverdale, escribió un conmovedor mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter: "Mi corazón está roto". Te extrañaré mucho. Enviando todo mi amor a tu familia".
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry
Patricia Arquette, cuya fallecida hermana era muy amiga del actor, compartió una foto antigua de Alexis y Luke. "Luke Perry – Ser humano hermoso y amable insustituible, amigo increíble, actor generoso y gran padre de Jack y Sophie y socio amoroso de Madison, todos estamos desconsolados. Tú eres el amor y tú eres la luz ".
Luke Perry – Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb
Rest in love, Luke Perry. ❤️❤️❤️🌥 pic.twitter.com/5wpLcbYdUD
"Todavía estoy en shock y no tengo más palabras que decir que fue un verdadero caballero amable. Será llorado y extrañado por todos los que lo conocieron y los millones que lo aman. RIP, querida Luke. Tu tiempo aquí fue demasiado corto", expresó Christine Elise McCarthy, quien también trabajó con Perry en Beverly Hills 92010.
With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short. 💔💔💔
"Cuando era una niña que se presentaba en el programa más exitoso del mundo, Luke me recibió desde el primer día. Mi corazón está roto", dijo la la actriz Kathleen Robertson.
As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one. My heart breaks. ❤️ #lukeperry #90210 pic.twitter.com/8QA4SEipqB
RIP Luke Perry. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g6rR5lqLUG
"Luke Perry era humilde y amable cada vez que nos cruzábamos. Lamento mucho escuchar su muerte", manifestó el actor Scott Foley (Felicity) en su cuenta de Twitter.
Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing.
