Luke Perry murió a los 52 años tras sufrir el pasado miércoles un derrame cerebral

Tras conocerse la noticia de la muerte de Luke Perry a los 52 años, los famosos recurrieron a las redes sociales para rendirle tributo el actor que saltó a la fama por Beverly Hills 90210. 

Perry sufrió un ACV en su casa en Sherman Oaks (California) el miércoles, y fue trasladado de urgencia al hospital, donde permaneció en coma inducido hasta su muerte este lunes.

El actor estaba protagonizando la serie Riverdale y había participado en el esperado filme de Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, con Leonardo DiCaprio y Brad Pitt.

Luke Perry se hizo famoso por su papel de Dylan McKay en la tira juvenil “Beverly Hills 90210”
Ian Ziering, quien actuó junto a Perry durante diez años en exitoso programa Beverly Hills 90210, escribió: "Querido Luke, siempre disfrutaré de los recuerdos amorosos que hemos compartido durante los últimos treinta años. Que tu viaje sea enriquecido por las magníficas almas que han pasado antes que tú, como tú lo has hecho aquí, por los que dejas atrás", expresó Ziering en su mensaje junto a una foto con el fallecido actor.

"Uno de los hombres más amables que he conocido. Mi corazón se siente tan roto por su familia y amigos. Descansa en paz", publicó Selma Blair junto a una imagen del actor.

Del mismo modo, Molly Ringwald, quien interpretó a la esposa en pantalla de Perry en el exitoso programa Riverdale, escribió un conmovedor mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter: "Mi corazón está roto". Te extrañaré mucho. Enviando todo mi amor a tu familia". 

Patricia Arquette, cuya fallecida hermana era muy amiga del actor, compartió una foto antigua de Alexis y Luke. "Luke Perry – Ser humano hermoso y amable insustituible, amigo increíble, actor generoso y gran padre  de Jack y Sophie y socio amoroso de Madison, todos estamos desconsolados. Tú eres el amor y tú eres la luz ".

"Todavía estoy en shock y no tengo más palabras que decir que fue un verdadero caballero amable. Será llorado y extrañado por todos los que lo conocieron y los millones que lo aman. RIP, querida Luke. Tu tiempo aquí fue demasiado corto", expresó Christine Elise McCarthy, quien también trabajó con Perry en Beverly Hills 92010. 

"Cuando era una niña que se presentaba en el programa más exitoso del mundo, Luke me recibió desde el primer día. Mi corazón está roto", dijo la la actriz Kathleen Robertson.

"Luke Perry era humilde y amable cada vez que nos cruzábamos. Lamento mucho escuchar su muerte", manifestó el actor Scott Foley (Felicity) en su cuenta de Twitter.

