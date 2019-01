Domestic work has been overlooked for far too long. We’re fighting for everyone to work with dignity, fair pay and basic labor protections.

Proud to be working on the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights and changing the game for millions with @SenKamalaHarris and @aijenpoo. pic.twitter.com/RX3EXAhaig

— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 17, 2019