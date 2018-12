View this post on Instagram

Great night watching @PaulMcCartney’s #FreshenUpTour tonight @O2 ~ really enjoyed playing with him & @ringostarrmusic. Thanks to all the band, crew & the crowd too 👍🎸🎤🙏 Peace & Love 🎸💋🙏👍🎤🙏🎸👍🙏🎤🎸👍