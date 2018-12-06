La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood desveló este jueves las candidaturas a la 76° edición de los Globos de Oro, la gala que reconoce lo mejor del año en cine y televisión.
Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, Terry Crews y Christian Slater fueron los encargados de anunciar los nombres de los nominados desde el hotel Beverly Hilton.
La protagonista de "Killing Eve", Sandra Oh, y la estrella de "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", Andy Samberg, serán los anfitriones de la ceremonia, que se realizará el 6 de enero en Los Ángeles.
"Sandra y Andy son las elecciones perfectas para organizar este evento de clase mundial", dijeron en un comunicado Paul Telegdy y George Cheeks, copresidentes de NBC Entertainment.
El dúo ganó elogios en las redes sociales por su química cuando se presentaron juntos en el escenario en los premios Emmy Awards de este año.
Esta es la lista de nominados (en desarrollo)
CINE
Mejor película dramática
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Mejor película (Comedia o musical)
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Mejor director
Mejor película de animación
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Mejor guión
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book
Mejor actriz dramática
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Mejor actor dramático
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Mejor actriz de reparto
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Mejor canción
Mejor banda sonora
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie dramática
Mejor serie (Comedia o musical)
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Mejor actor (Drama)
Mejor actriz (Drama)
Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
