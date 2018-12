hello i’m crying and i’m one too many glasses in to be reading this rn tbh. love and appreciate u sm. thank u for encouraging my honesty & inspiring me to be a braver writer. 🌱 i feel so dreamy and grateful rn. hurry yo ass up @republicrecords. https://t.co/fhQ8cPxK5T

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 5, 2018