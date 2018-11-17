El cantante T.I. cuestionó la reunión que Kanye West mantuvo con Donald Trump y sus constantes muestras de admiración al presidente al difundir un clip donde se representa a la primera dama como una stripper en el Salón Oval.
Tras la reunión que se llevó a cabo el mes pasado entre Kanye West (ahora llamado "Ye") y el mandatario estadounidense para discutir cuestiones de las reformas al sistema penitenciario, entre otros temas, muchos criticaron al esposo de Kim Kardashan por declarar su abierta admiración a Trump.
Uno de ellos fue el rapero T.I., quién el sábado publicó un video polémico en sus redes sociales burlándose de dicho encuentro e involucrando a la primera dama, Melania Trump.
Dear 45,
I ain’t Kanye. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BCS8nkbn1M
— T.I. (@Tip) October 13, 2018
"Estimado 45, yo no soy Kanye", escribió el artista.
En las imágenes se puede ver cómo el jefe de Estado deja la Casa Blanca mientras que dentro del Salón Oval aparece una actriz que representa a su esposa.
La bailarina que parodia a Melania aparece vestida sólo con tacones y la polémica chamarra que usó tiempo atrás, en la que se puede leer: "Realmente no me importa. ¿Y a ti?", que usó cuando visitó a niños inmigrantes tras las duras medidas de deportación impuestas por Trump.
Luego de unos segundos, la actriz se desnuda y comienza a bailar sobre el escritorio.
En ocasiones anteriores, el músico ya había cuestionado a su colega por admirar a Trump.
"Este es el acto más repulsivo, vergonzoso, de desesperación… para ganar poder fama, que jamás haya visto", redactó en su cuenta de Instagram, y explicó que a pesar de que eran amigos y reconoce haber prendido de él, no acepta la "conducta servil" de West.
View this post on Instagram
Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics… Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive,disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in “It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.” And this shit is regurgitating🤮! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you. To all the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally….who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated…. Let me make this clear… THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN…WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy. #USorELSE✊🏽
Sin embargo en la Casa Blanca no se quedaron callados y respondieron. "Nos guste o no, ella es la primera dama y esto es la Casa Blanca", declaró Stephanie Grisham, directora de comunicaciones de Trump y Melania, en un comunicado.
"Es irrespetuoso y desagradable retratarla de esta manera, únicamente por una cuestión política. Este tipo de ataques vulgares solo incrementan la división y parcialidad de nuestro país y es necesario detenerlos", continuaba Grisham.
How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycottT.I. @Tip https://t.co/HvnFahfsVK
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) October 13, 2018
