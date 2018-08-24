Hailey Baldwin debutó el espectacular anillo de compromiso que le regaló Justin Bieber en la portada de la revista Vogue México. La modelo exhibió orgullosamente el mega diamante elegido especialmente por el cantante.
En una imagen en blanco y negro, con su cabeza descansando casualmente sobre su brazo, la maniquí de 22 años dejó brillar en primer plano la hermosa joya en su mano izquierda.
El diamante, comprado por Justin en la prestigiosa joyería, Solow and Co de Nueva York es de entre seis y 10 quilates y tiene forma ovalada.
"Justin quería algo que acentuara elegantemente las hermosas manos de Hailey. Decidimos que una piedra ovalada sería excepcional por su longitud y elegancia. Miren sus manos- ella es bellísima", declaró el joyero, Jack Solow a la revista People Magazine.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
En su edición de septiembre, Vogue México llamó a la sortija "el anillo de los 12 millones de me gusta", haciendo referencia a la cantidad de "me gusta" que recibió la foto que el músico publicó en su cuenta de Instagram confirmando el compromiso, cifra que ya sobrepasó los 13 millones.
Bieber, 24, le propuso matrimonio a Hailey, apenas unas semanas después de haber reanudado su relación amorosa. La pareja había tenido un romance del 2015 hasta el 2016.
"Justin ha estado enamorado de ella desde hace mucho tiempo, así que esto no surgió repentinamente", explicó una fuente cercana al artista quien añadió que aún cuando estaba de novio con Selena Gomez, el cantante seguía pensando en Hailey.
La pareja anunció que aunque se comprometieron rápidamente no tienen ningún apuro en llegar al altar. Según Us Weekly, los famosos darán el "Sí, quiero" en una ceremonia íntima y privada Canadá.
