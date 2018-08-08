Pink fue dada de alta luego de que permaneciera hospitalizada por un virus estomacal que la obligó a posponer un tercer concierto en Sydney.
Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best. Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids. That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling. My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years. All of my love. Pink I also want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent’s Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids.
"Me dieron el alta del hospital anoche, y estoy siguiendo las directivas de los doctores, mucho líquido y descanso.
Muchos de ustedes saben del esfuerzo físico que significan mis shows, y que no solo me paro delante del micrófono y canto.
Me volteo, bailo, vuelo, cuelgo de arneses, telas. Necesito estar físicamente saludable y bien para poder realizar mi espectáculo. Creo que todos ustedes merecen un espectáculo completo y yo estar en mi mejor momento.
Nuestro próximo show será el sábado, y hasta entonces beberé té verde y pasaré tiempo con mis hijos", posteó la cantante en su cuenta de instagram.
El primer concierto de su gira mundial "Beautiful Trauma" en Sydney estaba previsto para el viernes pasado, pero la cantante lo tuvo que cancelar por órdenes médicas.
El sábado por la noche tuvo que esforzarse para terminar su actuación.
La promotora Live Nation tuiteó que Pink ingresó a un hospital el domingo con deshidratación y luego fue dada de alta, pero volvió a ser admitida y le diagnosticaron un virus gástrico horas antes de su concierto del lunes.
El tramo australiano de la gira de Pink comenzó el 4 de julio y termina el 26 de agosto.
El último tour de Pink en Australia fue en 2013, cuando dio 46 conciertos como parte de la gira mundial "Truth About Love".
Con información de AP
