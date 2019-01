I am thrilled that I will be part of the @insideFDA and also of the @ScuderiaFerrari Family. I will make everything to achieve my dream, racing in @F1. Ferrari has a big place in my heart and those of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this as well. #FDA #SCM pic.twitter.com/5nTDNxfJNs

— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) January 19, 2019