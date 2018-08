Thank you @manuginobili for exemplifying what’s best about professional sports & demonstrating true grit for the last 16 seasons with the #SanAntonio @spurs

✅ 4x NBA Champion 🏆🏆🏆🏆

✅ 2x Olympic Medals🥇🥉🇦🇷

✅ 2x All-Star

✅ 2x All-NBA

✅ Sixth Man of the Year#GoSpursGo https://t.co/5OklbkfwXi

— Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) August 27, 2018