Jonny Greenwood premiering his deliciously evil-sounding Horror Vacui at late-night #Proms (conductor rousing unnerving sounds out of orchestra like he was possessed), alongside stunning pieces by Penderecki and Reich. Loved seats behind stage. WOULD RECOGNISE THAT HAIR ANYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/ZRliMbspNn

— Michael MacLennan (@m_maclennan) September 11, 2019